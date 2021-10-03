Julia Beatrice (Malanaphy) Massman, age 88, of Caledonia, MN passed away peacefully as the sun set on beautiful October 2, 2021, surrounded by the love of her husband and family.
Born November 23, 1932 at her parents' home in Decorah, IA, Julia was the youngest of seven siblings, all now reunited together in heaven with their parents James Malanaphy Sr. and Dorothy (Marlow) Malanaphy.
After attending a one-room school house through grade 8, Julia graduated Decorah High School in 1951. She met Laverne Massman (Calmar, Iowa) through high school and 4H, fell in love, and married June 20, 1951. In 1961, they moved their growing family to Caledonia and eventually settled on Beaver Ridge where they ran a family farm business and raised their thirteen children, eventually welcoming 29 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
As a young mother, Julia marshalled the meals, baking, housekeeping, sewing, shopping, gardening, and laundry for her growing family, as well as managed business bookkeeping and taxes while facilitating a dizzying schedule of children's 4-H, school sports, and church activities. As devout Catholics, Julia and Laverne passed along faith, love and good values as members of St. Mary's Catholic Parish in Caledonia.
In life, Julia was a courageous, resilient, strong, sentimental woman with a head for business, a warm smile, a generous heart, the ability to deliver a good wise crack, and a passion for democracy and political activism inspired by her Christian faith and steadfast belief that all people are equal in the eyes of God. She delighted in hard work, helping others, volunteering in her community, watching her children grow and achieve, and regularly exercising her beautiful voice in song, even if she didn't know all the words.
In her late 40's, once her 13th child was school-age, Julia set upon a full professional career outside the home. She first worked for the State of Minnesota promoting greater accessibility for persons with disabilities; then assisted with specially challenged students in Caledonia; then retail positions (The Phyllis Shoppe, Doerflingers, Herbergers); and sold real-estate for nearly two-decades as a licensed agent based in La Crosse. Her most rewarding days were always the ones in which she helped a client find happiness. Julia loved family gatherings and socializing - from big events to daily lunch out with Laverne at local restaurants. She was an avid Caledonia Warriors fan and cheered for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings. Over the years, Julia & Laverne enjoyed cross-country road trips as well as trips to Europe & Hawaii, and she cherished being a Grandma and Great Grandma.
Throughout life, she was a tireless DFL-party advocate and was most proud of her service as a two-time National Convention Delegate for President Barack Obama. Most important to Julia above all, was her Faith and family.
Julia is survived by her husband, Laverne; her 13 children Terry, Gary (Judy), Julie (Kevin) Burnett, Steve, Randy, Diane, Laverne (Lisa), Lori Cain, Janet (Arnie) Mindham, Ron (Cheryl), Matt (Christopher Solheid), Rich (Michelle), Amy; her 29 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters- and brothers-in-law Jannan Malanaphy, Jean Malanaphy, Jack Kendall, Francis & JoAnn Massman, Albin Massman, Phyllis Massman, Cynthia & Robert Tillman, Sister Marian Massman FSPA, Lowell Loesch, Leo & Barb Massman. Julia is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her life-long dear friend and classmate Edna Schrandt.
Julia was preceded in death by her great-grand daughter, Purity Rose; her parents and family as follows: parents James and Dorothy Malanaphy; her siblings & their spouses Betty & Glen Martin; Joyce Lynch, John Malanaphy, Jim Malanaphy, Dorothy Kendall, Mary & Leo Manning; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Lucy Massman; her brothers- and sisters-in-law Don Massman, Verna Massman, Helen Loesch, James Massman; and nine nieces and nephews: Larry, Deirdre, David, Tom, Tim, Dan, Jim, Warren, Linus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 8th, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 513 S Pine St, Caledonia, MN 55921, with Father Tom Jennings presiding. On Thursday evening, October 7th, also at the Church, the Rosary will begin at 4:00 pm followed by visitation until 7:00 pm. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 until 10:45 AM, prior to the Mass on Friday morning.
As many unvaccinated children will attend, masks are requested for all in attendance at all indoor funeral and visitation events. We sincerely thank you in advance for your help with this.
The family specially thanks the dedicated nurses, aides, activity team and other staff members who lovingly cared for Mom at Claddagh the past couple of years, and the Mayo Clinic Hospice team.
A full obituary can be found at https://www.mccormickfuneralhome.net/obituaries/. Cards may be sent to her family in care of: McCormick Funeral Home, 205 East Main Street, Caledonia, MN 55921.
