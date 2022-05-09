John Nickoli Petersen, age 88, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He joined his wife Lucille of 66 years, married on August 31, 1954, and we can only imagine how she had everything organized for the celebration! John was born December 16, 1933, the son of John and Jenny Petersen.
After John and Lucille were married, they bought the Miller Family Farm on the ridge in Hokah, MN where they raised their family and farmed for 33 years. In 1987, their son, Don and his wife, Sandy bought the farm and John and Lucille moved to Caledonia, MN. They lived on Hokah Street and ran the NFO Collection point which was a few blocks up the road. John had a heart for serving others, especially farmers. He and Lucille worked alongside each other for 61 years on behalf of hundreds of farmers through the NFO (National Farmers Organization).
They knew how to work hard and play hard. John would take pride in saying he put in a 16-hour day at the farm. He was constantly laughing and brought joy to those around him. John also loved to dance with his bride and sing. You would often see John singing with the band, such favorites as Lucille and Out Behind the Barn. John and Lucille loved to travel together and some of their favorite trips were to Branson, Missouri, San Diego, California, Hawaii, and they also spent many Januarys and Februarys in Florida.
John LOVED to play cards especially Cribbage, 500, Euchre and 3-to-14. He found great joy in teaching others these games, especially his grandchildren.
John is survived by his seven children, Cindy (Larry) Becker of Brownsville, Joan (Tony) Von Arx and Don (Sandy) Petersen of Hokah, Ron (Karen) Petersen of La Crescent, Rob (Kory Marquez) Petersen of San Diego, CA, Bill (Jodi) Petersen of La Crescent, and Sandee (Jeff) Lehmann of Oregon, WI; 25 grandchildren, Dan (Michelle) Reinhart, David (Dawn) Reinhart, Jenny (Brent) Schroeder, Tim (Theresa) Von Arx, Andy (Meghan) Von Arx, Michael (Jenni) Von Arx, Tricia (Matt) Papenfuss, Laura (Phil) Schulze, Matt and Sarah Petersen, Jon and Josh Petersen, Hannah, Isaac, and Samuel Petersen, Emilee and Eli Lehmann; and 21 great grandchildren: Adrianna, Isiah and Ashlyn Reinhart, Makayla and Branson Reinhart, Alexis and Kody Schroeder, James, Anne, Jared and Madelyn Von Arx, Mariah, Owen and Lucas Von Arx, Vanessa, Lane and Chad Von Arx, Cullen Papenfuss, Hailey, Natalie and Connor Schulze.
John is also survived by two brother-in-laws, Marcellus (Mac) Miller and Albert (Al) Miller and three sisters-in-law, Millie, Rita and Monica.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; his son, John Charles, when he was three months old; his parents, John and Jenny Petersen; his sister, Caroline and her husband, Adolph Heimerdinger; and his two brothers: Sonke and his wife Corrine Petersen and Fred and his wife Audrey Petersen.
The funeral Mass will be held at noon, Saturday, May 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN. Fr. Matt Wagner will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, May 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holy Family Hall located at 513 S Pine St; Caledonia, MN (behind St. Mary's Catholic Church). A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. Friday night. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. There will be a private burial for John and Lucille at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Hokah, MN, following the luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to one of the following Catholic Churches: St. Peter's of Hokah, MN; St. Mary's of Caledonia, MN and Crucifixion Church of LaCrescent, MN.
The service will be livestreamed and can be seen on St. Mary's, Caledonia Facebook page.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Springbrook Assisted Living and Mayo Clinic for the love and care they provided.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
