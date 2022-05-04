John Alden Solum went to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on April 22, 2022 in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
He was born May 1, 1945 as the middle child of 7 sons. John has been reunited with his parents, Elling and Grace (Flatten) Solum and his brothers Robert and David. He will be missed by his children, Jesse (Jodie, Jesse Jr., Michelle), Rachel (Jeremy), Naomi, Benjamin and Kristine (Jared, Oliver, Lily), as well as his brothers Paul, Dale, George, Karl and their families.
John grew up on the family farm in Spring Grove, Minnesota. He was an exceptional student and graduated from St. Olaf College in 1967. John spent most of his life in the area working in the logging industry. John's logging career began in 1974 and continued until his final day. He was up before dawn everyday with the intention that his work be of service and blessing to others.
John loved Christ and modelled Jesus' life through the way that he loved people. He was a servant through and through, noticing the broken hearted and downtrodden. Without exception, he went above and beyond to attend to others' needs. His graciousness and generosity touched more lives than any one of us can imagine. There is peace in knowing his labouring has ceased and he is now at rest.
A small family celebration of his life was held at the Lutheran Cemetery in Spring Grove, MN. His family thanks each individual who stepped up and helped at a moment's notice with his sudden passing.
