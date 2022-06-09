Joanne Darlene Alstad, age 85 of White Bear Lake, passed away after a brief illness on May 17, 2022. She was formerly of Spring Grove and Roseville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Alice (Peterson) Wisland, brother-in-law and sister, Roger and Florence Papenfuss, and sister-in-law Shirley Alstad.
She is survived by her loving husband, Glen V. of more than 65 years; children Julie, Kevin (Cindy), and Michele (Mike) Thurnblom; grandchildren Justin, Jordan (Joelle), Jonathan (Rikki), Britta (Tim) Maly, Brianna (John) Earley, Jayden, and Madison Thurnblom; and great grandchildren Lillian and Tristan Maly, Josie, Jaynie, and Caleb Alstad, and John, Melody, and baby Earley (Dec '22); sisters Charlotte (John) Lewinski of Cincinnati, OH, and LaVonne (Neale) Deters of Granite Falls, MN; sister-in-law Joan (Tilford) Ike and brother-in-law David (Carol) from Spring Grove, MN; and many other loving relatives and dear friends.
Joanne graduated from Caledonia High School and Winona State Teachers College. She taught fourth grade in Lewiston, MN, before marriage. Later in life she began working for the Roseville School District until retiring in 2001. She was a faithful volunteer in many capacities at her church. Her example taught her children and grandchildren the value of giving to others.
She loved to bake and many were blessed by dozens and dozens of Christmas cookies, apple pies, and other desserts over the years. She will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Blackhammer Township, MN, on Saturday, June 18, with 10 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service and interment. A luncheon will be held at the Fest Building in Spring Grove following the service.
