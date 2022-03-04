Jill Marie Sharon, 48, gracefully made her way to her Eternal Home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She died at her home surrounded by family and loved ones after a courageous 21 month battle with cancer.
Jill was born March 22, 1973, in Waukon, Iowa, to Jim and Joann (Waters) Schwartzhoff. She grew up on a farm outside of Dorchester and was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She attended Dorchester Elementary, Waukon Junior and Senior High, graduating in 1991, and attended Kirkwood Community College. Jill worked at Miken, and you could find her as your favorite waitress at Maggie's Dugout and Wing's.
Jill was an incredible mother to Jenna, Brady and Rachel, and proud grandma to Lilly. On September 24, 2011, Jill married Darryl Sharon and they farmed together outside of Eitzen.
Jill grew up making quilts with her Grandma Waters and Mom. After her cancer diagnosis, she took that hobby to a whole new level! She loved to buy material and her shopping trips to fabric stores were frequent and legendary (and maybe slightly excessive). She made well over 100 beautiful quilts and loved gifting them to family and friends. She was an avid cheerleader for her kids' sporting events, loved feeding her baby calves, tubing on the river, Harley rides, going to garage sales, taking lunch out to Darryl in the field, and taking care of Lilly.
She is survived by her husband Darryl, and children Jenna (Jason) Collins, Waukon, Brady and Rachel Rosendahl, at home; granddaughter Lilly Collins; stepson Alex (Deanna) Sharon and children of Onalaska; siblings Tim (Michelle) of Dorchester, Rhonda (Brian) Bauer of Rushford, Reggie (Brandi) of Dorchester, Ryan (Brooke) of New Albin, and Renee (Rob) Stokman of Eitzen; brothers- and sister-in-law Dale (Nancy) Sharon and David Sharon, all of South Dakota, and Doris (Walt) Klein of Sheldon, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents Floyd and Florence Waters and Emmet and Lillian Schwartzhoff.
When Jill was diagnosed with cancer, she wasn't given long to live. She fought so hard and was a true warrior! She battled a cruel and unforgiving disease and never complained. She took life by the horns and ran with it. She amazed us and awed medical professionals by blowing their expectations out of the water. She didn't realize how many of us she inspired with her passion to not waste a minute and her never-ending faith. She was so grateful for each day. She made awesome memories while crossing items off her bucket list, going on many fantastic trips and spending time with loved ones! Jill did more living in the last two years than many people do in their whole lives. Without realizing it or even trying, she has taught us all such valuable lessons... not lessons in dying, but in how to live! Please honor her life by doing the same.
Visitation will be Friday, March 11 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Dorchester. Funeral is Saturday, March 12 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation an hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
