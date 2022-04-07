Janet Mary O'Hare, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.
Survivors include her husband, William (Bill); children, Tammy (Mike) Kuhn, Lori (Joe) Luna, Colleen O'Hare and Daniel O'Hare; daughter-in-law, Jaye Albaugh; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Robert, Kody, Kasandra, Kiara, Jose, Melisa, Zach, Lexus, Tyler, Liam, and Elijah; great grandchildren, Mason, Conner, Kinsey, Gabrielle, Sophia, Rhonin, Jazmyn, Ethan, Payton, Will, and Aaliyah; sister, Wilma Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Janet was born March 3, 1941, in Caledonia, Minnesota, the daughter of Raymond and Rhoda (Omoth) Link. On December 5, 1959, she married William O'Hare in Caledonia. Janet worked as a caregiver at Meth-Wick for a few years, but her favorite job was being a wife, mom, and grandma.
Janet loved spending time with her family, challenging them with technology and being a fierce gamer against her grandchildren. She and Bill enjoyed spending time on the four seasons patio with her flowers and listening to music, especially classic country and 40's and 50's. They would also take drives along the river and watch the water in Ellis Harbor. Janet also liked to do crafts and was a bowler in her younger days.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gregory O'Hare; siblings, Beverly Link, Robert (Mary Lovett) (Dolores Seekins) Link, Virginia May Link, Luverne (Shirley Wiese) Link, Shirley (Donald) Schwartzhoff, and Betty (Virgil) Winjum; and brother-in-law, Donald Nelson.
Special thank you to her nephew, Larry Schwartzhoff for helping out in times of need.
Please share your love and memories with Janet's family on her Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.