James Michael Miller, age 77, of Caledonia, passed away February 28, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, LaCrosse, WI.
Jim was born August 2, 1944, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to John M. and Helen (Morman) Miller. He graduated from St. Peter's High School in Hokah in 1962 and he served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On November 13, 1976, he was united in marriage to Glenda Meiners. Jim worked at La Crosse Cooler and then was the maintenance person at St. Mary's School and Church for 27 years until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather; he enjoyed cooking, baking, puzzles, and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda; children, Janet (Jimmy) Westland, and Doug (Rachel) Miller; grandchildren, Jaycie, Jenna and Jessa Westland, and Duke, Etta, and Deacon Miller; sisters, Donna (Ernie) Sloan of Hokah, Irene (Darrell) Schimek of Kenosha, WI, and Carolyn Winchester of Kenosha; brothers and sisters in law, Barb Miller of LaCrescent, Barb Meiners of Eitzen, MN, Harley and Joanne Meiners of Caledonia, and Allen and Connie Meiners of Eitzen and cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred and Jack; brothers in law, Will Winchester, and Devoine Meiners and nephew John Schimek.
A private family service will be held and a Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, March 13, at the 4 Seasons Community Center, Caledonia.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.