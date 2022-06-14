James Lewis Curry, 85, formerly of Caledonia MN, passed away at home in Johnston, Iowa, from heart failure on September 25, 2021.
He is survived by son Jay Russell Curry, Robbinsdale MN; daughter Jennifer (David) Canaday Johnston IA; grandchildren Julia (Josh) Ellis, Portland OR; Kayla Koerschgen, Eugene OR; Hannah (Mike) Blahnik, Roseville MN; Abigail Davis, Waverly MN; Lydia (David) Miller, St. Paul MN; Allison Canaday, Ash Canaday, and 9 Great-grandchildren: Floyd, Solomon, Charlotte, Flint, Margo, Micah, Ingrid, Lydia, and Esme. Jim was predeceased by wife JoAnne in 2001, son Jan Lawrence in 1984 and siblings Lawrence, Martha Jo and David.
Jim was born in Peoria, IL; he graduated from Davenport High School, married JoAnne Rasmusson in Minneapolis, MN in 1960 and enjoyed a long, successful career as an insurance auditor.
Jim and JoAnne were married for 41 years, raising their family in Caledonia, MN. Jim retired to Washington State, wintering in Green Valley AZ, and spent his last 11 years in Iowa close to family.
Friends and family remember Jim for his kind, helpful, easygoing attitude, and his sense of humor. A self-taught man, Jim read a book a day during retirement, and through-out life enjoyed travel, Dixieland and blues music, Celtics and Gonzaga basketball, photography, bridge, hearts, and poker. He was much loved and is greatly missed.
A private family memorial service is planned for July 17, 2022, in Roseville MN, with interment of ashes in Prairie City, IL to follow.
