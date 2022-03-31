Irene B Hosch, 85, of Caledonia, MN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.
Irene was born on May 9, 1936 to Martin and Edna (Loos) Schwirtz in Millville, MN. She owned and operated Hosch Bus Service in Caledonia for 30 years. She was an avid antique collector who loved going to auctions and spent time at home crocheting.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Welscher of Caledonia; step-son Terry (Laurie) Hosch of Coon Rapids, MN; step-daughters, Joan Jensen, Susan Kuhn, Janet Hosch, grandchildren Crystal (Kurt) Alderman of Meridian ID, Jeremy (Sarah) Hosch, Benjamin Hosch, and great grandchildren Andi Hosch and Joslyn Hosch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert (Bob) Hosch, brothers Eugene Schwirtz and Marvin Schwirtz, sister Margaret Pitts, niece Judy Schwirtz, and step-daughter Ellen Hosch. Shortly after her passing, her nephew Matthew Schwirtz also passed away unexpectedly in California.
Private family services were held on Friday April 1, 2022. McCormick Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
