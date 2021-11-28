Iona Mae Navak

Iona Mae Novak, 83, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Valley View Nursing Home, Houston, Minnesota. Iona Mae (Beneke) was born September 14, 1938, at home in Winnebago Valley to William and Sarah (Wuennecke) Beneke.
She was a graduate of New Albin High School and was retired from owning a software business, accounting, and finally worked for ABC in Caledonia as a direct care person where she was part of Tonnie's world. She married Ivan Joel Bjorge September 7, 1957, they later divorced; she married Harry Kruse on October 20, 1972, and they later divorced. On January 25, 1985, she married Lou Novak and he preceded her in death.
She loved golfing, cooking & baking, attending church functions, gardening, music and plays - she loved life!
She is survived by her sisters, Arlene Gade of Eitzen and Kathryn (Wayne) Bailey of Caledonia; daughters, Denise Duss of Caledonia, Karen Bultinck (Bruce) of Wauconda, IL; grandchildren, Jonathan (Samantha Steele) Kruse, Adam Kruse, Kelsey (Wes) Burroughs, Astrid Bjorge, Jessie (John) Kuschel, Brandon Bultinck, Trevor Bultinck; great grandchildren, Collyn Kruse, Kaleb Kruse, Juliana Kruse, Mariah Burroughs, Aubrey Burroughs. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Sarah (Wuennecke) Beneke; husband, Louis Novak; and daughter, Latanja "Tonnie" Iona Novak.
A graveside service for Iona and Tonnie will be held at 9 am on Friday, December 3, at St. Peter's Memorial Cemetery in New Albin, Iowa. A visitation will follow from 10 to 11 am at the United Methodist Church, Caledonia, with a Memorial service at 11 am Friday at the church. Rev. Debbie King Quale will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the MaCal Golf Course, Caledonia. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
