Ila June Schaller, born June 1, 1937, in Houston County, Minnesota to William and Blanche (Schuldt) Schaller, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
She graduated from nursing school in 1958 and worked in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sarasota, Florida and Greeley, Colorado before moving to Rochester, Minnesota. She worked at Methodist Hospital in Rochester for 25 plus years before retiring in 1992. She eventually moved to rural Caledonia to care for her Mom and Dad.
Ila was an avid bird watcher, did many counted cross-stitch pictures, hardanger embroidery and grew beautiful African Violets.
She is survived by five sisters and one brother, Jacquelyn Rask, Gwendolyn Schaller, Robert Schaller and wife Beverly, Jeanette Gran, Connie Ranzenberger, and Shirley Richards and husband Tom, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ila was preceded in death by her mom and dad; three brothers-in-law, Donald Rask, David Ranzenberger, and Arlin Gran; and nephew, Danny Gran.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date, where Ila will once again be surrounded by her loving family and many memories will be shared. Rest in peace.
