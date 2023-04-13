Ila June Schaller

Ila June Schaller, born June 1, 1937, in Houston County, Minnesota to William and Blanche (Schuldt) Schaller, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

She graduated from nursing school in 1958 and worked in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sarasota, Florida and Greeley, Colorado before moving to Rochester, Minnesota. She worked at Methodist Hospital in Rochester for 25 plus years before retiring in 1992. She eventually moved to rural Caledonia to care for her Mom and Dad.

