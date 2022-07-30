Henrietta "Hank" Marie Guillaume (Brion), age 90, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born to Henry and Agnes (Berger) Brion on July 7, 1932, in Durand, WI.
Henrietta grew up on a farm in the Town of Maxville, WI with her five siblings and graduated from Durand High School.
She met the love of her life Ronald Guillaume and they were married on October 22, 1951 in Durand. They settled in Caledonia, MN working on a dairy farm. They raised four children John, Deb, Nancy and Mark.
In 1972, they purchased Haugstad's Confectionary. She continued running the store after Ronald's farm accident and death in 1974. In 1980, she sold Haugstad's and purchased Tots to Teens a children's clothing store. After closing the clothing store, she spent 20+ years working with her clients at A.B.L.E. Inc. until she retired. Henrietta treated many of her clients just like family.
Henrietta loved sewing, baking, cooking, the Packers, but most of all her family and her pets. Many will remember seeing her walking her dogs around town. She also did doggy daycare for her grand pups! Her home was always open to all, with everyone's favorite snacks, and a full fridge. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, caring for others, sense of humor, long Minnesota good-byes, and her love of everyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her four children John Guillaume, Deb (Bob) Allen, Nancy (Steve) Peter and Mark Guillaume (Lisa Schwirtz); nine grandchildren Britney (Andy) Beneke, Spencer Guillaume, Laura Peter (Carter Thies), Clarissa Guillaume (Nick Peterson), Amanda Allen, Mary (John) Kelly, Brian Allen, Sarah (Brad) Fry and Tiffany Meiners; 11 great grandchildren Maya, Kason, Zaida, Zeppelin, Novah, Rylen, Conner, Claire, Julica, Miles and Jace.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald; parents Henry and Agnes; five siblings Louis, Francis, Helen, Lucy and Agnes and a great grandchild Fischer.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN. Visitation for one hour prior to service at the church. A rosary will be said at 9:30 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. The service will be livestreamed on St. Mary's Parish and School, Caledonia, Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a pet rescue. Henrietta took in many rescues and held them dear to her heart. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.