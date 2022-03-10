Helen Rose Fisch, 89, of Caledonia, died March 9, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Helen was born January 17, 1933, to William and Susan Gallagher. She went to country school until 4th grade, Catholic Central through 8th grade, and graduated from Loretto High School in 1950.
She worked as a telephone operator for 5 years. She married John Fisch at St. Peter's Catholic Church on September 24, 1955, in Caledonia.
Helen was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, golfing, crocheting, bowling and shopping trips with her girls. Mom and Dad enjoyed many bus trips and outings with family and friends.
She belonged to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas , worked at many church and funeral dinners, helped at St. Mary's School lunch room, and Legion Bingo for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Mike) Gavin of Caledonia, Chris (Steve) Johnson of Blair, WI, Nancy (Terry) Ranzenberger of Caledonia, Joan (Whiley) Steinfeldt of Dakota, MN, Julie (Doug) Heintz of Caledonia, and Kerry (Corey) King of Caledonia; grandchildren, Nick, Bill, Dustin Gavin, Cady (Wyatt) Brown, Tyler Johnson, Matt (Ashley) Ranzenberger, Laura (Aaron) Leppert, Kevin Ranzenberger, Jackie (Paul) McCormick, Dayne (Katie) Heintz, Troy (Katie) King, Tressa (Brett) King, and Trent King; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Bud (Belva) Gallagher, brothers and sisters in law, Anita Gallagher, Maureen Fisch, Mary Meyer, Terryl Becker, Bill and Sandy Fisch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Sandy; grandson, Trey King; great grandson, Calin King; siblings, Leo and Earl Gallagher; sisters and brothers in law, Valerie and John Rabiego, Barb and Francis Fisch, Giles Fisch, Leon and Elaine Fisch, Bill Becker and Dale Meyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am Monday morning before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
