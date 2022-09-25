Harry Heffner

Harry Heffner died peacefully on September 22, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Harry grew up in Frederick, Maryland. Later in life, he moved to Minnesota to different parts and claimed his ground in Houston. Harry was a very proud resident at Valley View Nursing home. He adored the staff and his "friends". He participated in ICAN. He loved to bowl. Harry was a very kind soul. He would make projects and give them to people who felt like family to him. But Harry will not soon be forgotten by anyone that had the honor of knowing him. He had a big presence and he could fill a room with his laughter and zest for life.

