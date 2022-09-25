Harry Heffner died peacefully on September 22, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Harry grew up in Frederick, Maryland. Later in life, he moved to Minnesota to different parts and claimed his ground in Houston. Harry was a very proud resident at Valley View Nursing home. He adored the staff and his "friends". He participated in ICAN. He loved to bowl. Harry was a very kind soul. He would make projects and give them to people who felt like family to him. But Harry will not soon be forgotten by anyone that had the honor of knowing him. He had a big presence and he could fill a room with his laughter and zest for life.
He genuinely cared about everyone and would sincerely ask "how you doin?'" with his big Harry grin and light in his eyes. Harry enjoyed life. He was a huge country music fan and could sing along to country tunes without missing a beat. He always enjoyed being a part of groups and gatherings. He loved simply and wholly. But above all things, Harry loved and adored his family. He spoke with great pride of his nieces and nephews and their accomplishments.
Harry is survived by several family members. Harry came from a large family. His sister Terry Grenier (Earl Grenier SR.), Teresa Printz(Ernest Printz SR.), Barbara Heffner(Richie Dorsey). Harry has several Niece's and Nephew's. Even greater Great Niece's and Great Nephew's. Dear Friends Nottie and Harlan. Harry is proceeded in death by his parents, Helen and George Heffner SR. A few of his dear sisters and brothers.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at McCormick Funeral Home, 205 E. Main St., Caledonia, MN. A service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Tom Schultz will officiate.
