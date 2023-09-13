Funeral services for Harley Hanke of Moose Lake, formerly of Morris, Minnesota, held Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Federated Church in Morris, with Reverend Matthew Orendorff and Harley's nephew-in-law, Dan Swenson officiating. Visitation held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with an open casket from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. Burial at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Brownsville, Minnesota on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Following the burial service, the family invites all in attendance to an outdoor picnic at the Hanke family farm in Brownsville.
Harley was born on January 10, 1921, in Brownsville, Minnesota in the same house where his father was born and on the land his grandfather originally homesteaded - a place still owned by his family and lovingly referred to as "Harley Heaven." Harley attended high school in Caledonia, Minnesota, and graduated in 1938. His parents instilled in him the value of education and a hard work ethic at an early age, which propelled his life's journey and professional career.
