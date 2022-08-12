Gloria Mae Barros (Horn)

Gloria Mae (Horn) Barros, age 93, of Green Lake, formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Martha's Inc. in Princeton with her family at her side. She was born on November 23, 1928, in Caledonia, MN, a daughter of Arthur and Edna (Lee) Horn.
Gloria graduated from Caledonia High School in 1946. She was active in band, choir, the school plays and was a cheerleader in her senior year. She later graduated from Paul's Hairdressing Academy in Minneapolis, MN. Gloria married Charles Barros in Minneapolis, MN. They lived in Hawaii and Caledonia before moving to Kenosha in 1950. For 33 years, she worked at the First National Bank in Kenosha and retired in 1990.
Gloria loved to crochet, fish, play cards and was an avid Packer fan. What she loved most of all was her family and friends. She is forever loved and will always be our sunshine.
Those Gloria leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Candice (Gary) Tashek of Princeton; granddaughter, Tracy (Mark) Ebert of Princeton; 2 great grandchildren, Travis Teichen of Green Lake, Katie Teichen of Princeton; her brother, Roger Benson of Minneapolis, MN; sister-in-law, Verna Horn of Rochelle, IL; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Edna Horn; her husband, Charles Barros; son, Steven Barros; 2 brothers, Norman and Lowell.
A memorial service for Gloria Barros will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, 226 S. Clinton St., in Princeton. Pastor John Stelter will officiate the service. A Celebration of Life for Gloria Barros will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave, in Kenosha.
The family will have a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail to Gloria Barros, C/O Wachholz and Sons Funeral Home, PO Box 115 Princeton, WI 54968.
Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Gloria with her family.
