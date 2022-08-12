Gloria Mae Barros (Horn)

Gloria Mae (Horn) Barros, age 93, of Green Lake, formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Martha's Inc. in Princeton with her family at her side. She was born on November 23, 1928, in Caledonia, MN, a daughter of Arthur and Edna (Lee) Horn.

Gloria graduated from Caledonia High School in 1946. She was active in band, choir, the school plays and was a cheerleader in her senior year. She later graduated from Paul's Hairdressing Academy in Minneapolis, MN. Gloria married Charles Barros in Minneapolis, MN. They lived in Hawaii and Caledonia before moving to Kenosha in 1950. For 33 years, she worked at the First National Bank in Kenosha and retired in 1990.

