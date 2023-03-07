Glenn Herbert Paus

Glenn Herbert Paus, 90, of Eitzen, MN, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Spring Grove Assisted Living, Spring Grove, MN.

He was born November 11, 1932, in Caledonia, MN to Frank and Emma (Deters) Paus. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1950 and went on to attend college at Winona State and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

