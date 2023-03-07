Glenn Herbert Paus, 90, of Eitzen, MN, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Spring Grove Assisted Living, Spring Grove, MN.
He was born November 11, 1932, in Caledonia, MN to Frank and Emma (Deters) Paus. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1950 and went on to attend college at Winona State and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
On July 24, 1960, Glenn married Alice Ruth Holtan in Kasson, MN.
Glenn made his career in finance which included Eitzen State Bank, National City Bank, Norwest Bank, and the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
He was a lifetime member of St. Luke's Church in Eitzen. Glenn was also a member of the Caledonia Masonic Lodge #20 for 65 plus years and a former member of Zuhr Shriners and of the American Guild of Organists.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice on April 28, 2007; brother, Milton and his wives, Lorraine and Ruth; brother, Harold and his wife, Norma, all of Eitzen; brothers-in-law, Jerome and Richard Holtan; and sister-in-law, Louise Evanson, all of Rochester, MN.
Glenn is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Luke's Church, Eitzen. Immediately following the visitation, a graveside service was held in the church cemetery. Pastor Michael McCann officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Luke's Church in Eitzen.
Glenn was a very loving, pleasant, respectful, caring, and mannerly man who will be very much missed.
Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.
