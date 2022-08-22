Gary L. Wohlers, 78, was born on November 26, 1943 in Caledonia, MN and passed away on August 19, 2022 at Northgate Care Center in Waukon, IA. The son of Earl and Bertha Wohlers, Gary grew up in New Albin, IA. He had two brothers, Bob and Randy; and three sisters, Annette, Jan and Diane.
Gary excelled at sports and in choir. A handsome and outgoing young man...so full of life.
After graduating from high school he enlisted in the Navy. He sang in the Navy Choir and on an official Navy Album. He was trained as a signalman on a ship and served in Vietnam. Sadly, the war took a toll on him.
After getting married in 1971 he gained 2 children, Peter and Patti Scanlan. He was a good father and after a year he had a son of his own, Gary Thomas Wohlers (Tom). Although the marriage didn't last a lifetime, the bond with his children did.
He struggled with physical ailments since the 1980's.
He was not a materialistic man. He lived a simple life. He had a good heart and a good sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with friends, drinking beer and listening to country music.
His body finally gave out after many years of pain and his mind is finally at peace.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Annette (Schoh) and his younger brother Randy. He leaves behind his three children, Pete (Dana), Patti (Scott) and Tom; his older brother Bob and sisters Jan and Diane; his grandchildren, Shauna, Chris and Patrick; great grandchildren, Melanie, Leah, Ethan, Jed, Eve and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 30 in New Albin, IA. Family and friends will be notified of the details -still to be determined.
