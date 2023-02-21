Evelyn L. Halverson

Evelyn Lena Augusta Halverson, 89 of Caledonia, MN, went to her heavenly home on February 18th. She left this world peacefully surrounded by a room full of loved ones at Mayo Hospital.
Evelyn was born to Lydia and Dewey Heaney on May 8, 1933 in Caledonia. On April 14, 1952, she married Herman Halverson and together they built a life they loved.
Evelyn dedicated her life to being the best wife and mother, raising six boys and six girls. Over the years she worked at the Caledonia Hospital, Frankie's and did daycare, however, her most valued job was in the home. She took pride knowing the legacy she would leave was her family. She taught her children the value of hard work, the importance of honesty, integrity, and faith. She faced every challenge in life with a smile and a prayer. Her quiet strength and unwavering faith allowed her to overcome some major health challenges and the loss of loved ones. She said that when her time had come, she would leave this world rejoicing, knowing she was going home. She asked us to do the same, telling us, "I'll see you there." She left a lasting impression on all she met and will be deeply missed by so many.
Evelyn touched many lives, making an unforgettable impression on those around her, especially her family. She is survived by her 10 children: Stanly (Deb) Halverson of Caledonia, MN, Steven Halverson of Caledonia, MN, Shelby (Lynn) Halverson of Utica, MN, Sheila (Al) Heberlein of Caledonia, MN, Sidney Halverson of Spring Grove, MN, Sandy Halverson of Caledonia, MN, Starr (Randy) Halverson of Cedar Rapids, IA, Elaine St.Mary of Lime Springs, IA, Sharlene (Trever) Schobert of New Albin, IA and Shane (Jessie) Halverson of Caledonia, MN. She also leaves behind 40 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Survivors also include two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Halverson (Spring Grove, MN) and Alice Heaney (Caledonia, MN), along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, two children, Shirley and Sherman, a daughter-in-law, Mary and grandson, Joshua, along with parents, Lydia and Dewey Heaney, a sister, Annie Smerud, two brothers, Harold and Earlyn Heaney and two half-sisters, Marie and Luella Smith.
Services for Evelyn were held last week and she was laid to rest in the Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia. Hoff Funeral Home - Houston, assisted the family.
