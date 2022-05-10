Ervin "Pinkie" Russel Barth

Ervin Russel Barth "Pinkie", age 96, passed away on Sunday April 17, 2022 at the Buckley Assisted Living Apartments in Caledonia Minnesota.
He was born on June 24, 1925 in Preston, Minnesota, to Elmer Hennen Barth and Wilhelmina Agusta Barth. Pinkie grew up seven miles southwest of Preston on the family farm. Pinkie enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1946 and served two years. He returned to Preston in 1948 and started working on the farm.
Pinkie started working for the Fillmore County Soil Conservation District and finally transferred to Houston County Soil Conservation Root River District until his retirement June 1990. He was a federal employee for 42 years.
Pinkie married Esther Irene Wheaton, "Bootie" and they had a wonderful journey of 56 years before she passed on April 18, 2020. Everyone knew Bootie and Pinkie and they had a connection with everyone in Caledonia. Pinkie just received his 50-year Mason pin and was a very active member. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 191 and the Caledonia Rod and Gun Club.
Pinkie is survived by nieces and nephews; Allyson Wheaton, Bethany Wheaton, Joe Wheaton, Kathy Burton, Kristin Armstrong and John Johnson. A service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 East Grove Street, Caledonia. Military honors will be performed at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. The family would like to thank Moment's Hospice, especially Aubrey, for their loving care of Pinkie.
