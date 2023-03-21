Eldon Jerome Iverson

Eldon Jerome Iverson, 93, of Hokah , MN passed away peacefully, as he longed to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on March 15, 2023 at Valley View Healthcare, Houston, MN.

Eldon was born February 20, 1930 in Preston, MN to Selma (Larson) and Edwin Iverson. He was confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Black Hammer. Eldon was raised on a farm in Rooster Valley and attended country school. He farmed for 21+ years followed by a few years constructing homes for Tweeten Construction and Chiglo Construction. In 1969 he began working for La Crosse Footwear and dedicated 26 years until his retirement in 1995.

