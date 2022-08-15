Donna Jean Colsch, age 69, of Freeburg, died peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born July 24, 1953, in Caledonia, to Omar and Mary (Noel) Goetzinger. On April 24, 1971, she was united in marriage to Calvin Colsch at Evangelical Church of Peace in Freeburg, MN. Calvin passed away May 6, 2020. Donna worked at various jobs and worked at Caledonia Ready Mix for 28 years as their secretary and bookkeeper. She loved cooking, baking, trying new recipes and sharing them with friends and family. She enjoyed gardening, canning, golf and road trips with Calvin. She was very active at Evangelical Church of Peace and served as its Treasurer for many years.
Donna is survived by her children, Terri (Matt) Strub, and Tim Colsch; special sister, Julie (Jeff) Winjum; grandchildren, Madelyn and Jack Strub, and Taylor (Jordan) Theede and Jacob Winjum; great grandson, Crew Theede; siblings, Vicki Cavanaugh, Dean (Dana) Goetzinger, Curt Goetzinger, Diane (Jack) Hauser, Pat (Mark) Lange, Scott Goetzinger, Deb (Harvey) Ekern, Rick Goetzinger, Cindy (Chad) Campbell; brothers and sisters in law, Margretta Cue, Ariel (Pete) Gilbertson, Evelyn (Edward) Bebee, Raymond (Dolly) Colsch, and Merrell (Karen) Colsch; aunt, Rita Noel; close friend Kathy Burg; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Larry Goetzinger; sister in law, Susie Goetzinger; brothers in law, Edward "Lug", Ronnie "Punk", and Herbie Colsch, Bob Cavanaugh, Steve Rohrer and Uncle Jug Noel.
Visitation was Sunday, August 14, from 3 to 6 pm at the Brownsville Community Center. Funeral was held Monday, August 15, at the Evangelical Church of Peace, Freeburg. Rev. William Reesel officiated and burial was in the church cemetery. Visitation wasl also be one hour prior to the service at the church Monday. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family
The family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen Medical Center for their exceptional care and compassion at the end of Donna's life.
Donna will always be remembered for her selflessness and kind heart. One would come to expect a visit always included a meal and rich conversation over coffee. She would never let you leave without your hands full of goods. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.