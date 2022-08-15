Donna Jean Colsch

Donna Jean Colsch, age 69, of Freeburg, died peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Donna was born July 24, 1953, in Caledonia, to Omar and Mary (Noel) Goetzinger. On April 24, 1971, she was united in marriage to Calvin Colsch at Evangelical Church of Peace in Freeburg, MN. Calvin passed away May 6, 2020. Donna worked at various jobs and worked at Caledonia Ready Mix for 28 years as their secretary and bookkeeper. She loved cooking, baking, trying new recipes and sharing them with friends and family. She enjoyed gardening, canning, golf and road trips with Calvin. She was very active at Evangelical Church of Peace and served as its Treasurer for many years.

