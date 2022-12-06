Donald Vetsch

Donald Wayne Vetsch, 84, of Winona, died peacefully at his home on December 3, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 10, 1938, to John and Anna (Pederson) Vetsch in Caledonia, MN.
Donald Wayne Vetsch, 84, of Winona, died peacefully at his home on December 3, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 10, 1938, to John and Anna (Pederson) Vetsch in Caledonia, MN.
After high school, Don served in the United States Air Force where he met and married Hiroko Shimizu in Tokyo, Japan. Together they had one perfect daughter, Linda. After returning to the United States, he attended Winona State University. He was a driver for UPS for many years, earning several safe driver awards. Don was a proud member of the Teamsters for over 20 years.
Don was a talented athlete in his youth, and his love of sports continued throughout his life. He could be found watching any sporting event, and would never miss a Vikings or Twins game. He also enjoyed golfing, boating, and playing cards. Don had a great appreciation of wildlife and loved watching the birds and animals in his backyard.
He was a very lovable man with a large, caring heart. He was very proud of his family and would talk about them often.
He is survived by his former spouse and close friend, Hiroko Shimizu; daughter, Linda (David) Marshall; grandchildren, Hanna (Christopher) Robles, Ryan Marshall; brother, Stanley Vetsch; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Doris Engelhart and James Vetsch.
The funeral service for Don took place on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. If you wish to send a card to the family, please send it to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Attn: Vetsch Family. 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987. Hoff Celebration of Life Center
507-452-4241
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.