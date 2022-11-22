Donald "Donnie" E. Link, age 83, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Caledonia Care and Rehab.
He was born March 21, 1939, in Caledonia, to Everett and Bernice (Erickson) Link. Don graduated from Loretto High School in 1957 and he served in the U. S. Army from Nov. 28, 1961 to Nov. 27, 1963. He was united in marriage to Alice Klug on June 5, 1965, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Don started a dairy and refrigeration business in 1967. He then purchased the Ford Dealership in 1977, and operated it until 1992. Don drove school bus for Schmitz Bus Line from 1992 until 2021.
He enjoyed playing euchre, being on the river on his pontoon, camping, bowling, golfing, and attending Caledonia Warriors sporting events. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and was one of the founders of the Caledonia Snow Gophers.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; and children, Jim Link and Cindy Link.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Virgil and Fidelis Klug; and brothers-in-law, Earl Klug and Ronald Klug.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 am, Saturday, November 26, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation was from 4 to 6 pm Friday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall. A rosary was said at 4 pm and a prayer service and sharing of memories was at 6 pm. Visitation was from 10 to 11 am Saturday before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
