Donald "Donnie" E. Link

Donald "Donnie" E. Link, age 83, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Caledonia Care and Rehab.

He was born March 21, 1939, in Caledonia, to Everett and Bernice (Erickson) Link. Don graduated from Loretto High School in 1957 and he served in the U. S. Army from Nov. 28, 1961 to Nov. 27, 1963. He was united in marriage to Alice Klug on June 5, 1965, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Don started a dairy and refrigeration business in 1967. He then purchased the Ford Dealership in 1977, and operated it until 1992. Don drove school bus for Schmitz Bus Line from 1992 until 2021.

