Donald Benjamin Hartley

Donald B. Hartley, 83, of rural New Albin, IA, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home where he was raised. Funeral services were held Saturday, November 5th, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church in rural New Albin with Pastor Paul Burgess officiating. Burial with military honors was held in the church cemetery. Friends greeted the family from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday at Martin - Grau Funeral Home in Waukon.

Donald "Don" Benjamin Hartley was born February 27, 1939, in Caledonia, Minnesota, to Allen and Ella (Thies) Hartley. Don attended Allamakee country school through eight grade and graduated from Waukon High School in 1957. After graduation, Don served in the U.S. Army, first stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas; he also served in the Army National Guard and ended his military service at Fort Lewis, Washington, where he was honorably discharged.

