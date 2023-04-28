Dolores Link 92, of Caledonia, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove with her daughter by her side.

Our mom was born June 10,1930, and raised in South St Paul, Minn., the daughter of Serbian immigrants, Joseph and Melissa Alencich. She was baptized at the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and graduated from Kaposia High School both in South St. Paul, Minn.

