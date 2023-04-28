Dolores Link 92, of Caledonia, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove with her daughter by her side.
Our mom was born June 10,1930, and raised in South St Paul, Minn., the daughter of Serbian immigrants, Joseph and Melissa Alencich. She was baptized at the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and graduated from Kaposia High School both in South St. Paul, Minn.
Mom, a conservative Christian and longtime member of Caledonia United Methodist Church, is leaving behind the legacy of friends and relationships that she cultivated over her many years of life in Caledonia and beyond. She was the master of Bridge and loved her card playing days with Bob, friends, and family. Her job descriptions over the years included event planner, chaperone, chauffeur mentor to the young children and teens in the neighborhood while raising her own children. She was loved by all the neighborhood kids and friends from school. Above raising her children she began her second career in 1970, as an accountant at the Houston County Highway Department, retiring in her 60's. Mom also helped take care of her grandsons after retiring and helped them to turn into fine young men; the stories they can tell. She also served on the Caledonia Public School Board for many years. Her talents included knitting and most recently, accomplished making a homemade quilt. She is much loved and will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Todd and Milagrow Seekins and Heather and Richard Zastrow; grandchildren, Julian Seekins, Anthony and Katarzyna Vinson, and Brandon Vinson (Kirby Fitzpatrick); great-grandchildren, Madeline and Alexander Vinson; sister, Natalie (Tallie) Schiller; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Alencich; nieces, MaryAnn Alencich, Susan Ralich and Joanne Schiller; nephews, Steve Schiller and Gus Schiller. Dolores' family would also like to recognize the Link Family which includes Bob's children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews for the many years of love and friendship.
Moms only sister was reunited by her side most recently. Their mother, Melissa Alencich (peacekeeper), always wanted family unity; so, this will bring her much peace.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her older brother, Steve; her husband of many years, Bob Link of Caledonia; and our dad, Clyde Seekins Jr., born also in South St Paul.
Thank you very much to all her caregivers and friends who assisted Mom over the years and also brought her treats. Special thank you to Kathy King and Debbie Longmire. We are also grateful to Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove for the care she received.
Funeral services will be at 12 noon, on May 8, 2023, at the Caledonia United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
A luncheon will be served and all are welcome. Please join the family as we bring our mother to eternal rest. Our social butterfly.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Dolores' memory be made to Moodyradio.org in order that the gospel that Jesus proclaimed might be taken to all the nations or to an organization you trust that promotes research and the study of Dementia.
