Dolores E. Mechtel died peacefully on July 3, 2022 at the La Crescent Health Services in La Crescent, MN. Dolores was born at her grandparents' home near New Albin, IA on March 16, 1927. Her parents were Carl and Winifred Fruechte. She spent the first five years of her life on her grandparents' farm.
At age five it was decided that she was needed to go live with her mom and dad on a little farm outside of Caledonia, MN. Much of her growing up years were spent helping her dad farm, singing on the front porch with her sisters and learning to yodel off the radio. After the family moved into the town of Caledonia, she worked as a telephone operator. In August of 1949 she met Norman Mechtel while he was home on leave from the Army and three weeks later they were married.
During the rest of Norman's 22 year military career, they had three children. Jacolyn was born in 1950 at Fort Benning, GA. Jeannette was born in 1954 in Heidelberg, Germany and Daniel was born in 1957 in Highland Park, IL. After Norman retired from the Army in 1962 from Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX the family moved to Cedar Falls, IA. While in Cedar Falls, Dolores was in many Hospital Auxiliary fund raising shows, sang with the local Sweet Adelines and sang lead in a women's Barbershop Quartet. She was also employed at a local flower shop where she was a highly sought after floral arrangement designer.
In 1975, Dolores and Norman moved again, this time returning to their hometown of Caledonia when Norman was asked to assume the job of City Clerk. Dolores volunteered time with the Red Cross blood drives, worked with the Founder's Day Committee and several times directed the authentic period melodramas performed during the Founder's Day celebrations.
Singing and entertaining were a major part of Dolores's life. She often sang at Elmer's Supper Club with The Tyrolleans, at nursing homes in Houston Co with her friends Rudy and Catherine Klinski and later with her daughter and the group Highland Voices. In 1986, Dolores became the second Apple Annie. She loved performing at the many community parades and celebrations to which the Apple Fest Royalty was invited in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Dolores is survived by her two daughters, Jacolyn Mechtel (Bruce Kuehmichel) and Jeannette (Hal) Barber, two sisters Janice(Loyd) Renslo and Barbara Oakes, four grandchildren, Chris Barber, Patrick (Amber) Barber, Aaron Kuehmichel, Leah (Matt) Garry, one great granddaughter Orla Garry and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, her son Daniel, her sisters Shirley McGinnes and Marlys Grande and her brother Aldred Fruechte.
Internment will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The family wish to thank Dr. Carrie Gerhard of the La Crescent Clinic, all the La Crescent Health Services staff and the members of the St. Croix Hospice organization for the wonderful care and comfort they gave Dolores during the last months of her life.
