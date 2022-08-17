DOLORES E. MECHTEL

Dolores E. Mechtel died peacefully on July 3, 2022 at the La Crescent Health Services in La Crescent, MN. Dolores was born at her grandparents' home near New Albin, IA on March 16, 1927. Her parents were Carl and Winifred Fruechte. She spent the first five years of her life on her grandparents' farm.

At age five it was decided that she was needed to go live with her mom and dad on a little farm outside of Caledonia, MN. Much of her growing up years were spent helping her dad farm, singing on the front porch with her sisters and learning to yodel off the radio. After the family moved into the town of Caledonia, she worked as a telephone operator. In August of 1949 she met Norman Mechtel while he was home on leave from the Army and three weeks later they were married.

