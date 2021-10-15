Dianne Krueger, 82, of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Dianne was born August 12, 1939 in Eitzen, MN to Roy and Marcella Schoh. She married Donald Krueger on June 29, 1957 in Eitzen, MN. Dianne retired from Modine Manufacturing after 23 years as a computer operator. She was a member of Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park, IL where she faithfully provided home cooked dishes for funeral services for many years. Dianne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to spoil her family.
Dianne is survived by her daughters, Christie (David) Hall, Cynthia (Jeff) Kukkola, Kelly Krueger, and Lynn Krueger; grandchildren, Eric (Jenny) Hall, Sonya Kukkola, Alisha (Dave) Larson, Matthew Hall, and Jennifer (Ray) Greene; nine great-grandchildren, Logan, Samantha, Katrina, Jason, Tristan, Kayla, Jordan, Dakota, and Silas; siblings, LaVerne (Nancy) Schoh, Bonnie Schoh, and MaryLee Meyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marcella, and her husband, Donald.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 W. Wadsworth Road, Beach Park. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion, IL. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
