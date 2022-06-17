Diane Mary (Bunge) Gengler, 75, of Englewood, Colorado passed away on January 19, 2022.
The daughter of Reinhard and Dorthy (Verthein) Bunge, she was born November 15, 1946 in Caledonia, MN. On December 26, 1970 in Caledonia, MN, she was united in marriage to Merle Gengler.
Diane is survived by two daughters, Katherine (Gengler) Coons and husband, Raymond, of Englewood, Colorado and Sarah Gengler of Unionville, Missouri; a brother Darrel Bunge and wife Marsha Bunge of Jupiter, Florida, a sister Debra Allen and husband James of Fort Washington, Maryland, a brother-in-law Fred Gengler and wife Andrea, several nieces, and nephews, granddogs and her pride and joy, her grandkids, Adian Gengler, Shawn Roeder-Woods, Brooklyn Roeder and Marcus Clark-Woods.
Her husband, Merle and her parents proceeded her in death.
Diane was raised in Caledonia, MN, where she received her education, graduating from Caledonia High School class of 1964. She attended Winona State College where she received her teaching degree. She taught Head Start for several sessions in Caledonia, MN, Hokah, MN and several years in Tama, IA. The family moved to Missouri in 1989 where Diane changed to retail management for Wal-Mart in Kirksville.
A graveside celebration of life will be held on June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Caledonia, MN. Diane requested for her friends and family to gather, tell stories and laugh together.
There will be a lunch at Elsie's after the service. All are welcome.
An expression of sympathy in memory of Diane Gengler can be made to the Sjogren's Foundation. Memorials may be mailed for the family in care of McCormick Funeral Home, 205 E. Main St., Caledonia, MN 55921.
