Diane Elizabeth Mullins

Diane Elizabeth Mullins, 84, passed away on her birthday, September 12, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Mayo Healthcare-Franciscan Hospital in La Crosse, WI.

Diane was born September 12, 1938 to Gehard (Ole) and Elizabeth (Agnes) Olson at home near Elkader, IA . Her family moved to a farm outside of Fayette, IA, where she was raised. She graduated from Fayette High School and attended St. Lukes School of Nursing, where she received her LPN degree. On April 29,1961 she married Terry Mullins, also of Fayette.

