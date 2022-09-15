Diane Elizabeth Mullins, 84, passed away on her birthday, September 12, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Mayo Healthcare-Franciscan Hospital in La Crosse, WI.
Diane was born September 12, 1938 to Gehard (Ole) and Elizabeth (Agnes) Olson at home near Elkader, IA . Her family moved to a farm outside of Fayette, IA, where she was raised. She graduated from Fayette High School and attended St. Lukes School of Nursing, where she received her LPN degree. On April 29,1961 she married Terry Mullins, also of Fayette.
Diane was a lifelong nurse and caregiver. She worked as an LPN at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester as a young nurse and spent the remainder of her 34 year nursing career at the Caledonia Community Hospital and Long Term Care Center. Her caregiving extended far past the nursing home to family, friends and community members.
Diane had an immense passion for her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted sports fan, supporting her husband as a Caledonia Warrior coach, her children and grandchildren as they participated through the years in various sports and while watching her beloved MN "Twinkies" on TV. She was an avid golfer, playing well into her 80s and loved a good game of Rummikub, bridge and many other card games.
Diane is survived by her son, Mitch (Nancy) Mullins of Caledonia; two daughters, Elizabeth (Joel) Nelson of Caledonia and Mia (Steve Sola) Mullins of Duluth, MN. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Molly (Tyler) Pierson, Maddy Mullins, Hayley Nelson and Grace and Billy Lynch; and one great-grandson, Jett Pierson. Other survivors include a sister, Bonnie Olson and two brothers, Denny and Buzz Olson. She is preceded in death by her husband Terry, parents Gehard and Agnes Olson and her sisters, Faye Bena and Marilyn Kress.
The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia; Father Matt Wagner officiated. Friends called from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday night at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church
The service was live-streamed on St. Mary's, Caledonia Facebook page. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family.
