Delores Mae (Wiebke) Heintz 95 of Caledonia, MN passed away Sunday May 8, 2022 at Claddagh Senior Living, Caledonia, MN.
She was born April 4,1927 to Leroy and Alma ( Welper) Wiebke. She attend school at district 90 until 8th grade. She married Glenn A. Heintz June 30, 1948. Delores was a hard worker her entire life and worked at Kiely's Cafe and the Caledonia Bakery for Joe Hemmer and her daughter Susan Klug. Delores enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers, mowing the lawn, playing cards, many bus trips and cruises. But most of all spending time with her family, her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Al) Klug, six grand kids Melisse ( Matt) Bowen, Kimberly Klug, Jason ( Kayla) Klug, Tony ( Sara) Heintz, Trina (Geoff) Ashworth, Aaron ( Theresa) Heintz. Eight great-grandkids ( all boys) Brogan and Rhys Ashworth, Kaden, Kole, Jaxon and Jakob Klug, Arlo and Milo Heintz. And great-grand pup Copper Klug.
Delores is survived by sister Carol Schwartzhoff, sisters in law Wilma Wiebke, Ruth Heintz, Virgina Heintz, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Delores is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Glenn, Son Gary Heintz, Siblings Belva, LaVeron, Mavis, Darlene and in laws, Orville Schroeder, Paul Klinski, Bob Schwartzhoff.
Visitation will Saturday, May 14, at St. Johns Lutheran Church Caledonia, MN , from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. Memorials are preferred.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
