William Oertel

Bill Oertel entered this Earthly home on April 29th, 1945. His parents were Erhardt and Viola (Hass) Oertel. On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, he entered his Heavenly home. His new father is God. Bill was raised in La Crosse, Wis. with his 3 brothers. He attended school at Smith Valley and graduated from Logan High School. He attained a welding certificate at WWTC. He worked on his Uncle Ed’s dairy farm, at Tri State Breeders, Trane Company, and as a Drywall finisher. He then built his own business from 1978 till 2015 as “Bill’s Drywall”. He took great pride in being “an artist of sorts” as he created beauty in many La Crosse area homes. Unfortunately, his drywall work also created his downfall of Mesothelioma Cancer. Little did anyone know the negative side effects of having asbestos in drywall products. Bill’s only fear was leaving his family. As John Wayne would say “Courage means being scared to death and saddling up anyway”. Bill served in the Army with the National Guard for 6 years. He liked his coffee, and chocolate chip cookies with a glass of milk. He enjoyed talking, teasing and telling stories. Fishing, turkey hunting, appreciating God’s beauty while taking walks in the woods and watching westerns were always in his life. Bill met and married his wife Dianne (Foust) in 1975 while having coffee at the Country Kitchen. They built a home near St. Joseph’s Ridge and there they raised their two daughters. They also had horses, dogs, cats, pigeons and many other pets. He is outlived by his wife Dianne, daughters Becky (Dustin) Randall and Mandy (Orion) Deters, 7 grandchildren, brothers Bob (Sandy) and Jim (Betty) Oertel, 19 nieces and nephews. Those that went before him include his parents and his older brother David. There will be a celebration of his life at another time. His family would like to thank all of the medical staff at Gundersen Health System; especially the Hospice team for their help. May God grant us the Peace that surpasses all understanding as we wait to unite as a family again. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.