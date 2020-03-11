William David Wood, age 73, of Brownsville, MN died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side. He fought a short, courageous battle with cancer. He was born on February 17, 1947 in Mondovi, WI to DeVere and Phyllis (Gueltzow) Wood. He grew up in the area and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1965. William then served his country in the US Air Force. He was united in marriage to Patty Kay Laehn on September 18, 1971 in Gilmanton, WI. The couple made their home in Winona, MN before moving to Brownsville, MN. William worked for 24 years as a travelling mechanic for CP Railroad. He also worked for many years as a machinist for C&C Machine in La Crosse, WI. He loved to pass on his hard work ethic and mechanical and carpentry skills to his children. William was a member of the Gilmanton American Legion Post #264. He was excited to go on a Freedom Honor Flight, but missed the opportunity due to his recent illness. William loved to go trout fishing, work on projects with his children, and help remodel homes for others. He always gathered his family together and his favorite time was spent with them. He will be deeply missed.
William is survived by his wife, Patty Wood of Brownsville, MN; seven children, David Miller Wood of Caledonia, MN, Darin Marshall (Jessica) Wood of Chesapeake, VA, Daryl Matthew (Brenda) Wood of Dover, MN, Dawna Marie Wood-Skaff of Caledonia, MN, Danny Michael (Samantha) Wood of La Crescent, MN, Damon Martin Wood of La Crescent, MN, and Dayle Malcholm (Amanda) Wood of Caledonia, MN; 27 grandchildren; one great-grandchild due in August; sister, Patti (Dale) Wathke of Fall Creek, WI; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Darcy Mae Wood; son, Darek Mitchell Wood; granddaughter, Baby Sarah Kathryn Phyllis Wood; parents, DeVere and Phyllis Wood; father-in-law, Jerome “Bud” Laehn; and mother-in-law, Kathryn (Henry) Budzinski.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Sunday, March 8 at the funeral home and again on Monday for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
