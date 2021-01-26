William “Billy” R. Amunrud, 66, of Dorchester, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Private family memorial services will be held at Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon, Iowa, with Fr. John Moser officiating. Condolences may be sent to Terry Amunrud at 114 Dorchester Drive, Dorchester, Iowa, 52140.
William Robert Amunrud was born December 19, 1954, in Spring Grove, Minnesota, the son of Obert and Doris (Patterson) Amunrud. Bill was raised in Mabel, Minnesota, and graduated from Mabel-Canton High School in 1973. After high school, Bill worked for Northern Engraving in Spring Grove for many years before moving on to Croell Incorporated as a truck driver. While at Northern Engraving, he met Theresa “Terry” Mahr. They married on June 4, 1983, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dorchester, Iowa, and had three children: Joshua, Chelsea, and Jordan.
Bill’s daily routine usually included a morning trip to the Spring Grove Kwik Trip for a breakfast sandwich and to give everyone a hard time. He loved watching his grandchildren as well. Bill liked watching NASCAR and going to all types of races. Also, he loved riding his ATV and took a few to the Black Hills with it.
He is survived by his wife Terry of Dorchester; his children: Joshua of Dorchester, Chelsea (fiancé Ryan Solberg) of Spring Grove, and Jordan (Mackenzie) of Preston, Minnesota; seven grandchildren: Bentley, Grace, Olivia, Kaiden, Lukas, Maddison, and Sophia; his siblings: David (Sue) of Mabel, Mark (Joey) of New Albin, Iowa, and Suzanne (Terry) Torkelson of Mabel; a half-sister Jennifer Erickson; stepbrother Mike (Cheryl) Erickson; brothers and sisters-in-law: Kristine (Steve) Stock, Patricia (Jerald) Oakes, Francis (Linda) Mahr, Mark (Julie) Mahr, Gary (Kelly) Mahr, Luke (Jan) Mahr, Michelle (Pat Fabio) Mahr, Susan (Glenn) Livingston, Raymond (Donna) Mahr, Amy (Kim) Welch, Casey (Devora) Mahr, and Wally (Traci) Mahr; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Donnie; stepfather Junnel Erickson; and father and mother-in-law Walter, Jr. and Marianne Mahr.
Bill’s grandchildren will serve as honorary casketbearers.
Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
