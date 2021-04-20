Willard Louis “Willie” Meyer, 94, of Dorchester, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at Veteran’s Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa.
He was born, January 10, 1927, to Louis and Edna (Burmester) Meyer. Willard lived in Eitzen from 1927 until moving to the Meyer family farm near Dorchester, Iowa, in 1932; which later became a Century Farm in 1976. He was baptized, confirmed, and a lifelong member of St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen where he also served on the church council. Willard attended elementary school in Dorchester and then graduated from Waukon High School.
He enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War in December of 1953. Willard was a mechanic working on trucks. He served stateside, received papers to go overseas, and then later those orders were changed and he was ordered to remain stateside. In 1954, he returned home for a brief two week leave and married his sweetheart Shirley at St. Luke’s Church, Eitzen. He and Shirley enjoyed his remaining time in the service in upstate New York and New Jersey. He was honorably discharged in December of 1955.
Following his military service he lived in Eitzen until moving back to the Meyer family farm where he resided until his passing.
Willard was a hard working man doing many odds and ends jobs over the years. His passion was working on his family farm. He was still operating a combine until the age of 84 when he decided it was finally time to stop climbing around on machinery. Willard was a wonderful historian and loved to talk about the years past to family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; four children, Stan (Bev) Meyer of Eitzen, Bryan (Lois) Meyer and Peggy Meyer (Richard Meiners) of Dorchester and Lori (Bobby) Johnson of Waukon; 13 grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) Beilke, Kellie (Kevin) Moore, Mitch (Amy) Meyer, Crystal (Ross) Anderson, Cody (Nikki) Meyer, Chad (Megan) Meyer, Casey (Nathan) Alexander, Jenny (Ryan) Solum, Rob (Jenn) Burrichter, Mike (Rachel) Burrichter, Kevin (Katie) Burrichter, Cameron Johnson, and Colton Johnson; 21 great-grandchildren and three more on the way; one brother-in-law, Fremont Schuttemeier; three nieces and one nephew and their families; and one sister-in-law, Carol Ashland.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Evelyn Schuttemeier; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Evelyn; and one brother-in-law, Greg Meyer.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Luke’s Church, Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann officiated. Burial with military honors followed in the church cemetery. A visitation was held from 9:30 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
