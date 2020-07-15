Wilfred Pohlman passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, only 4 days after his 100th birthday on July 4th. He was able to see many of his family last week when they organized a drive-by parade, celebrating his birthday, at Tweeten Care Center, Spring Grove, where he has resided for the last 18 months.
Wilfred Bernard Adolph Pohlman was born July 4, 1920, on the family farm in the Crooked Creek valley, rural Caledonia, interrupting his mother’s Independence Day family reunion plans. His parents were William J. and Dorothea (Beneke) Pohlman. He attended the one-room Freeburg School through 8th grade, then attending and graduating from Caledonia High School. On October 10, 1944, he was united in marriage to Lucille Marie Albrecht, and they began farming together on the Pohlman Farm near Freeburg, now a Century Farm.
They were blessed with five children, Jan Lee (Gary) Buxengard, Spring Grove, Arlyn (Jean), Elden (Janell), and Gordon (Janet), all of Caledonia, and Lorin (Dorothy) of Wanamingo.
He is survived by his children and their spouses; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille, in 2016; his parents; siblings, Sarah (Wilson), Alfred, and Edward; and grandchildren, Carey, Jeffrey, and Billy Pohlman, and baby boy Buxengard.
Our family has many fond memories of this devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. He was a hard-working farmer who took great pride in his family. He was very involved in the community, especially the Crooked Creek Watershed District, of which he was a founding member, as well as it’s president for over 50 years, retiring only three years ago at age 97. He was also the treasurer of the Freeburg School Board, treasurer for Crooked Creek Township, Presbyterian Church board, and was also a member of Houston County Farm Bureau and a square dance club. In addition to farming, he began driving school bus for Lyle Becker, then Lee Johnson and John Schmitz. He began driving senior citizen bus for Semcac of Rushford, continuing for well over 25 years. He remained active by driving for RSVP, friends, and neighbors when needed.
Wilfred and Lucille moved to Caledonia in 1990. They enjoyed getting together with other senior citizens, especially when it included card games, particularly Euchre and 500, belonging to both the Eitzen and Caledonia card club groups.
Although this patriarch will be missed, we can only marvel at his 100 years on earth and all he has seen and done, as well as having been married nearly 72 years. He certainly left a legacy of hard work and community volunteerism.
Funeral will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020, at St Luke’s Church, Eitzen, Minn. with visitation 2 hours before the service. Pastor Michael D. McCann will officiate. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be available. The service can also be listened to in the church parking lot by tuning into FM channel 87.9.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Houston County Fair or Houston County Historical Society. Arrangements are being handled by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home,Caledonia Minn. On-line condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.