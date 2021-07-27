Wayne Franklin Bunge was born on April 21, 1935 to Franklin and Hilda (Fruechte) Bunge, and was the youngest of four children. He was a lifelong resident of Spring Grove, Minnesota, and graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1953 as “Most Likely to Succeed.” On October 2, 1954 he married Marian Rostad at Faith Lutheran Church in Blackhammer, Minnesota.
Wayne was a dairy farmer. Together with his wife, parents, and five children daily life revolved in and around the barn and with the Holstein cows. By 1979, Wayne had bought several other farms and Way Mar Farms Incorporated was formed. His children remember the many summer days, with the smell of fresh cut hay, wondering which field and which barn they would stack next. Around the dining room table was where Wayne gave the daily devotions and listened to the farm market reports. Wayne was a successful farmer and smart businessman. He liked to know the people he did Ag-business with and valued those relationships. Wayne believed that the work didn’t end when the sun goes down.
Wayne served on the Spring Grove School Board and was instrumental in establishing full day Kindergarten. He was also active on the Trinity Lutheran Church Council. He enjoyed reading, especially books about leaders and politicians. Spontaneously, during a long day of work or riding in the truck, Wayne would break out in song and make up words to a familiar tune.
On Monday, July 19, 2021, Wayne passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health Care Center in Spring Grove where he had resided for nine years. He coped with Parkinson’s disease and a long journey of decline. Wayne was a morning person and it seems fitting that he died at 4:30 a.m., a familiar time to milk the cows and start a new day. What mattered most was Faith. Family. Farm.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marian; daughters Janet (Abid) Rangoonwala of Shoreview, Minnesota, Karen (Scott) Bingham of Spring Grove, Minnesota, Lynn (David) Susag of Lanesboro, Minnesota, and son Don (Sara) Bunge of Eyota, Minnesota; 8 grandchildren Anna (Michael) Yearous, Jonathan (Rachael) Rangoonwala, Aaron (Mariyah) Rangoonwala, Whitney Bingham, Sarah (Peter) Christensen, Michael (Jessie) Rangoonwala, Ben (Katy) Bunge and Erin Bunge; 6 great grandchildren Vivian, Elijah, Chloe Rey, Chloe Noor, Marcus and Ava; brother Wilfred Bunge; sister-in-laws Edith Johnson and Marilyn Bunge; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his son Dale Bunge; infant granddaughter Sari Bingham; sister Eleanor Schaub; brother Waldo Bunge; brother-in laws Amos Swenson, Bernhard Rostad, Bennie Rostad, Clarence Johnson and Stanley Schaub; sister-in laws Alma Swenson and Ruth Ann Bunge.
His funeral took place at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, MN on Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m.
Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Pastor Elizabeth Hermeier and Pastor Lane Zaffke officiated.
Visitation began at 10 a.m. Following the service, friends and family were invited to join for food and fellowship.
Roble funeral home assisted the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.