Warren Rodney Wiebke, 83, of Caledonia, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home. He was born March 11, 1936, in Spring Grove, Minn., to Fremont and Henrietta (Doely) Wiebke. Warren attended elementary and high school in Caledonia. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and was honorably discharged. On March 28, 1970, Warren married Jean Trehus at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. During their 50 years of marriage, they welcomed three children, Karen, Joann, and Curt.
Warren’s youth was spent surrounded by his brothers and livestock. From his earliest endeavors, raising and selling ducks, milking the family’s herd of cows, and riding and caring for his horses, his dedication to a farmer’s life was unrelenting. Warren and his brothers, Roger and Delone founded and operated Wiebke Livestock and Wiebke Brothers’ Trucking, which, according to their business cards, hauled “All kinds of Livestock” for decades throughout the Midwest. In addition to these business endeavors, the brothers also farmed the land together.
After losing his brothers, Warren and Jean continued to farm with their son, Curt until Warren’s reluctant retirement. Warren was detailed in his running of the day-to-day operations of the farm: how much you fed, where you put the pails, and how you spread the manure. According to Warren, every small task done right led to success while cutting corners would only lead to failure.
Warren was dedicated to his family, always being the foundation upon which they could stand. He would always give the help you needed. Warren was a good friend, loving father, and caring husband. He will truly be missed.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; three children, Karen Gonsior, Joann Curley, and Curt (Ashley) Wiebke; and six grandchildren, Patrick, Jacob, Gavin, Joshua, Gabriel, and Charlotte. He is also survived by his brother, David (Elaine) Wiebke; and many nieces and nephews.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers, Garnet (Mary Joan), Roger (Gladys), Delone (Patricia), Douglas, and Gordon Wiebke.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, both at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family during their time of need.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.