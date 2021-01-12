Violet M. Beneke, 93, of New Albin passed away surrounded by family on Sunday January 3, 2021, at Northgate Care Center in Waukon.
Violet was born on January 31, 1927, to George and Martha (Rudnick) Solberg in Caledonia, Minnesota. She married Alvin G. Beneke on September 18, 1945. Together they farmed and raised their family on the farm on Pool Hill in rural New Albin. Violet was an active member of St. Peters United Church of Christ in New Albin. She enjoyed working outdoors with her yearly large garden and yard to tend. She loved baking her special caramel rolls and bread for her family. When Violet moved to assisted living in 2017, she continued to bake bread sending the delicious aroma throughout the facility. While she was still living at her home, she learned how to quilt with the ladies at St John’s Wheatland Church in rural New Albin. She volunteered at the area nursing homes with this same group of friends. Violet loved her grandchildren, and made many quilts, including baby quilts. Violet always wanted her quilts used, not to hang on a rack!
Survivors are her children; Bruce (Deb) Beneke of Houston Minnesota, Bob( Diane) Beneke, Daryl (Karen) Beneke, and Randy (Marty) Beneke all of rural New Albin, and Janet (Kurt) Stalsberg of Viroqua, Wisconsin. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, along with many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, in 1999; her parents, her brothers Ralph and Howard Solberg, a grandson Jacob Beneke, and a great grandson, Fischer Beneke.
Private Family funeral services will be held at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia, Minn. Burial will be in St Peter’s Cemetery in New Albin, Iowa. Date of services are pending at this time. Pastor Dick Wohlgemuth of St. Peter’s Church will be the officiant. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com
The family would like to thank Northgate Care Center staff for the compassionate and excellent care of Violet.
