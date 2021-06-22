Vickie J. Link, age 71, of Caledonia, passed away June 17, 2021 at her home. She was born June 30, 1949, in Caledonia, to Harold and Eleanor (Haugstad) Link. Vickie graduated from Caledonia High in 1967. She attended Winona Area Technical School and graduated with a Secretarial Science degree in 1971. She went on to work for L.M. Poston’s medical practice for 15 years. She then worked as a certified nursing assistant at Caledonia Care and Rehab for over 30 years. She was a Milwaukee Brewers fan, enjoyed reading mystery novels, collecting snowbabies and liked watching Judge Judy and Hallmark Christmas movies.
She is survived by her son, Jamie J. Link; brothers, Harold (Susan) Link, William Link, Michael Link; and nephews Dennis Link and Daniel Link.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Christopher; and sister, Charmion Seekins.
Private family services will be held. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
