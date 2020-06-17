Vernon Melvin Inglett age 81, of Caledonia, MN died Saturday June 13th, 2020 at Mayo Healthcare in La Crosse, WI. Vernon was born March 22nd, 1939 in Caledonia, MN to Melvin and Gladys (Danielson) Inglett. He married Donna (Radsek) in 1959. He lived his entire life on the farm. He also was a semi-truck drive, school bus driver, electrician, a jack of all trades.
Vernon was an active community member and jokester, a Lions Member, and a member at Caledonia United Methodist Church. As many of you know he loved being Santa for many years in Caledonia. He loved woodworking, playing cards with friends and watching the birds. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. On the average day, you would find him at Elsie’s Bar & Grille with a diet Mountain Dew, waiting to talk to whomever would listen. He looked forward to playing bingo whenever he could, especially at the Houston County Fair.
In his younger days, Vernon and Donna enjoyed camping often and spending the winters in Texas. They were even part of a polka club that performed at parades and festivals.
Vernon is survived by his wife of 60 years Donna, their four children Cynthia (Jeff), Carolyn (Greg), June (Mark) and Wesley (Holly), eight grandchildren Cory (Marybeth), Jeremy, Janelle (Daniel), Adrianna, Jennifer, Adam, Joe (Alex) and Kaitlin, and three great-grandchildren Wyatt, Rhett, and Weston, brother Cecil (Kathy), and sister Marilyn and sister-in-law Jean.
Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law Henry and Minnie Radsek, brother-in-laws Maynard Brostrom, Wayne Klawitter, Glen (Maria) Pinnow, Roy (Gladys) Pinnow, and sister-in-law Marie Radsek.
Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM on Monday, June 22nd at Caledonia United Methodist Church in Caledonia, MN with a service following at 11 AM. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia, MN. Memorials preferred to Caledonia United Methodist Church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home in Caledonia, MN is assisting with arrangements.
