Tyler E.(Everett) William Weber, 30, of Caledonia, Minnesota died at his country home Wednesday evening on October 28, 2020.
He was born December 10th, 1989 at Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Mark Weber and Tamara (Ferguson) Roller. Tyler graduated from Woodward-Granger Community High School in Woodward, Iowa in 2007. Tyler was a loving son, brother, grandson, cousin, uncle, nephew, and the most amazing friend.
Tyler was employed at Meyer Concrete LLC in Caledonia, Minn. where he worked hard, had fun, and loved what he did. He loved spending time with his dog Isabelle, working in his garden, cutting wood, and drinking Budweiser. Tyler was a loyal friend and loved spending time being a goofball. He loved to make others smile and laugh with his entertaining remarks and his silly performances. He had an outgoing and sarcastic sense of humor with a can-do attitude. He was constantly getting himself involved in outdoor activities, even in the winter months. If you needed something done, he was your man and he would do it with a smart remark and a smile on his face. Tyler had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He never asked for anything in return. His work ethic and devotion to his family and friends made him one of a kind. Regardless who called him for help, he was willing to do the job. Rain or shine he was the man you wanted to call in a bind. Tyler once wrote that he believed life was about choices, mistakes, family, and religion. Life can be whatever we make it. Human nature is to make mistakes, big or small. Family is some of the most important people we will ever meet on this earth. Religion is what we believe in, and how we live our lives. “Life is full of stepping stones; we place each one down in the direction we want to go.” – Tyler Weber. Tyler was enthusiastic and strong in his faith. He enjoyed attending church services at First Free Church in Onalaska, Wis., where he was born again and baptized. In church you would find him in the front rows filling the room with the Holy Spirit. Tyler was a man that would give anybody the shirt off his back, a Budweiser from his fridge, and anything you needed. He was the most faithful of friends, brothers, and family that anybody would ever know. The amount of love that people had for him could cover the entire country and the world. The Memory of Tyler will live on in his loved ones forever.
Tyler is survived by his mother Tamara & her husband Mark Roller; father Mark Weber and his girlfriend Brenda Hartly; Grandmother Anna Mae Von Arx; siblings: Heather(Kyle), Michael, and David Weber, and nephew’s Parker and Aiden; along with several other beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Everett William Ferguson and his paternal grandparents Lawrence & Joyce Weber.
Funeral services will be 1:30 pm, Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Community Center, Eitzen, MN. Karl Fruechte and Blaine Moe will officiate. Burial will follow services in the May’s Prairie Cemetery, rural Lansing, IA. Visitation will be 11:00 am-1:30 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Community Center. Tyler’s Family and Friends have respectfully asked that those who will be attending to please be healthy, bring and wear a mask, and practice social distancing. Jandt -Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Caledonia is assisting his family in their time of need.
