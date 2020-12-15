Truman Jarvis Haugstad, age 93 of rural Spring Grove, passed away Dec. 11th at the home of his sister Elaine, where he has been staying since suffering a stroke three and a fourth years ago.
Truman was born to Julius and Emma (Vick) Haugstad on Oct. 13th 1927. He was a lifelong farmer. He never married but enjoyed time with, his many nieces and nephews. He attended a country school and graduated 8th grade.
Truman was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove where he was a faithfull member all his life.
Truman was very talented fixing clocks, watches, radios and T.V.s and anything his family would bring to him to fix.
He is survived by his sisters Carmona Wiste and Elaine Van Minsel, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brothers-in-law, Edith and James Nerstad, Hazel and Arnold Moen, Marjorie and Arthur Moen, and brother-in-laws Arvid Wiste and Leo Van Minsel, and nephews Sanford and David Wiste, John and Ronald Nerstad, Donnie Van Minsel and great-nephews Casey Knutson and Kaleb Hitchens and Jacob Onstad.
Private family services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating, and burial in Trinity Church Cemetery.
A time of fellowship is being planned this summer at Truman’s sister’s house.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.