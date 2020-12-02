Theodore Philander Kroshus, age 84 of Spring Grove, was born Oct. 31, 1935 to Edwin and Gladys (Rosendahl) Kroshus. He graduated from Spring Grove High School and then graduated from Devry Technical Institute in Chicago, Illinois.
He entered the Air Force in 1957 and was stationed in Texas and Alaska. He enjoyed Alaska and got to fly with the bush pilots. He was in the T.V. repair business for many years. He married Lois Storlie in 1967. They purchased a farm near Spring Grove and raised beef cattle. He bought and restored old two cylinder John Deere tractors, and had quite a collection.
He loved country music and played guitar and harmonica.
He got to the Ryman Auditorum for the Grand Old Ole Opry two times.
He has been in declining health the last few years, and passed away at home Sun. night, Nov. 22.
He is survived by his wife Lois, brother Fred (Diane), sister Elaine (Jerry) Orvold, several nieces and one nephew.
Special thanks to Pat and Cletus Hanson for their help at this difficult time, and also Brian and Alan Hanson.
Private family services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Burial Will be held at Trinity Cemetery.
Roble Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
