passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at his home in the Freeburg Valley in Minnesota.
He was born on September 25, 1943 in Minneapolis, Minn. to Cecelia Barbara Fish (Barthel). Ted spent many years growing up surrounded by a large & loving family in St. Michael/Albertville Minn. He was known & loved by many as “Teddy the Milkman” while servicing the St. Michael/Albertville area for over 20 years. He married Carmen (Gavin) on July 30, 1995. Together they had three boys; Teddy, Bryan, and Samuel Barthel.
Survivors include his wife Carmen; his five children, Lisa Gerber (Elk River, Minn.) & Lynn (Bill) Bowman (Stockholm, Wis.), Teddy (Lauren Bartz) Barthel (Brownsville, Minn.), Bryan Barthel (Eagle Lake, Minn.), Samuel Barthel (Brownsville, Minn.); three grandchildren, Derek (Hannah) Gerber, Leah Gerber, Jenna Gerber; two great-grandchildren (Hartley & Rhett Gerber); two brothers, LeRoy (Peggy) Fish (South Hill, Wash.), Randy Fish (Tucson, Ariz.); one sister, Patty Fish (Sue Gurley) (University Place, Wash.); mother-in-law Carol Gavin (Caledonia, Minn.); many brothers and sisters-in-law Dennis (Marian) Gavin, June (Bernie) Hammell, Paul Gavin, Tom (Carla) Gavin, Lynn (Shelby) Halverson, Glen (Kay) Gavin, Dean Gavin, and Rick Gavin; and many aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation was held Friday, April 25th, from 4-7 pm at Breza Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Brownsville, Minn. A private family service was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church. Father John Evans offficiated. Burial was at Evangelical Church of Peace, Freeburg, Minn. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, assisted the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
