Theodore “Bob” Schwartzhoff, 90, of Caledonia, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Caledonia Care and Retirement Home. He was the youngest of 12, born June 17, 1929 in La Crosse, Wis. to Theodore and Mary (Schulte) Schwartzhoff. Bob graduated from Loretto High School in 1947, and then he served in the U.S. Army. He farmed, worked as an electrician and managed the golf course before he purchased Bob’s Hardware Hank. He married Carol Wiebke October 14, 1978, and together they ran the hardware store until their retirement in 1993.
Bob enjoyed golfing, traveling, gardening, and wintering in Arizona. He was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; sister in laws, Betty Schwartzhoff, Delores Heintz, Wilma Wiebke, Darlene Doering; and many nieces and nephews, great, and great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ray, Bert, Andy, Mary Ernster, Florence Bissen, Rita Welshons, Regina Tony, Millie Osbahr, Bernadette Peterson, and 2 infant siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Stephen Abaukaka will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 9-11 am before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Church, St. Mary’s School, or Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
