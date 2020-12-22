Terry Joseph Lee, 71, of Caledonia, passed away December 14, 2020 at
Mayo Medical Center, La Crosse, Wisconsin. Terry was born August 11, 1949, in Caledonia to Ward and Leona (Mechtel) Lee.
Terry worked as a security guard at City Brewery and the Company Store. He married Cheryl Constant on February 4, 1990 in Caledonia. He enjoyed collecting things, football, baseball, and watching the news. He was a good husband, dad and grandpa.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Corey Groves; grand daughter, Jayde Lee; siblings, Donna (Bob) Vermillion, Kay Link, and Mike (Sue) Lee; sisters in law, Shirley Lee and Carol Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Christopher, and brothers, Tom and Norman Lee.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm on Monday, December 21, at McCormick Funeral Home, 205 East Main, Caledonia, MN. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
