Susan Kay Schwebach, 62, of Caledonia, Minnesota, gained her angel wings on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, surrounded by family.
She was born February 27, 1959, in Caledonia, Minnesota to Dale and Carol (Meiners) Horn. On May 1, 1982, she married the love of her life, Mark Schwebach. Together they had two children, Nicholas and Tracy. Sue was a 1977 graduate of Caledonia High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Rochester Community College in accounting. She enjoyed many activities such as band, 4-H, choir, handbells, softball, bowling, and going to craft shows. Sue could be seen many Friday and Saturday nights at local sporting events or cheering on her son and daughter-in-law in the area race tracks. She began working in the banking industry while still in high school and continued this career for several years. She started working at the Houston County Recorder’s office in 2000 and has been the Houston County Recorder since 2019.
Sue is survived by her husband, Mark, of 39 years; her children, Nicholas (Brooke) Schwebach and Tracy (Jason) Curtis; parents, Dale and Carol Horn; siblings, Linda (Devoine) Kruse and Diane (Bryan) Deters; sisters-in-law, Marion (David) Olson and Margie Skauge; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Butch and Toots Schwebach.
A Christian funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Rev. Tom Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, and from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, all at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Face masks and social distancing can be practiced at your discretion. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
