Sondra Stehr, 86, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Caledonia Care and Rehab.
She was born August 1, 1935, in Caledonia, to Sanford and Hazel Moen. Sondra married Marlin Klinski and he preceded her in death. On February 23, 1968, she married Delbert Stehr and together they shared 53 years of marriage. Sondra was employed at ABLE Inc., for over 20 years.
Survivors include her husband, Delbert; children, Gary (Sandy) Klinski, Cindy (Les) Goetzinger, Mark (Tami) Klinski, and Roger (Patty) Stehr; grandchildren, Emily (Nick) Bauer, Dustin (Amanda Myhre) Klinski, Eric (Renee) Goetzinger, Mathew (Emily) Goetzinger, Tara (Jr. Johnston) Klinski, Hannah (Garrison Peel) Klinski, Jeremy Stehr, and Elizabeth Stehr; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her first husband, Marlin Klinski, Sondra was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Philip Goetzinger; and her brother, Harlan Moen.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 am., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, Caledonia, Minnesota, is in charge of arrangements.
