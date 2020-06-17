Shirley F. Nesbit, age 95, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston, MN.
She was born on October 27, 1924, in Crookston, MN, to Atlee and Ethel (White) Cornelius. She grew up in a log cabin at Faunce, MN, located in the Beltrami State Forest, and attended school at Faunce and also at Williams, MN. After graduation from Williams High School, she moved to Duluth, MN, where she attended Beauty School. After graduation, she took a job in Winona, and while attending a dance, she met Ralph Nesbit. They were united in marriage on November 15, 1950, at Looney Valley Lutheran Church, and he preceded her in death on January 22, 1996. Shirley and her late husband farmed and raised chickens, work horses, pigs, milk cows and beef cattle.
Shirley was a member of Looney Valley Lutheran Church and was active with the Ladies Circle and church activities.
She was a devoted wife and mother, and a proud and loving grandmother. Shirley will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.
Shirley is survived by her sons: Raymond (Cheryl), La Crescent, MN, Lyman, Houston, MN, and Elmer (Tami) Minnesota City, MN; her much loved grandchildren: Jason (Cassie), La Crescent, MN; Brittany (Cary), La Crescent, MN; Kyler, La Crescent, MN; and Chelsea (Marcus) Buescher, Lakeville, MN; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brothers: William and Stanley.
Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a family service will be held at Looney Valley Lutheran Church, rural Houston. A committal service will be held at 11:45 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Silver Creek Cemetery, rural Houston, MN.
Shirley’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Valley View Healthcare and Rehab for the wonderful and loving care that she received. In honor of this, the family respectfully asks that memorials be directed to Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston.
Also, many thanks to Gina McRae for the meals and time she contributed throughout the years.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Shirley’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
